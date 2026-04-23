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Jon Forrest Little: The U.S has lost to Iran, and what this means for Silver

This is an impromptu recording that covers U.S debt, geopolitics latest, oil, energy, silver and inflation.
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The Contrarian Capitalist and The Silver Academy
Apr 23, 2026
∙ Paid

Today’s guest is Jon Forrest Little, publisher of The Silver Academy. This is an impromptu recording that covers U.S debt, geopolitics latest, oil, energy, silver and inflation.

Jon Forrest Little is a distinguished precious metals analyst, historian, and investigative journalist renowned for his interdisciplinary expertise and groundbreaking theories.

AUDIO IS AVAILABLE HERE

Please LIKE, SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE TO THE CONTRARIAN CAPITALIST

NB - Recorded on Thursday 23rd April 2026

In another straight talking and no holds barred episode, Jon dives into:

  • Current U.S debt levels, why it is not sustainable and what happens next

  • Why the U.S and Israel have committed a massive blunder with Iran

  • The potential fallout from this war, including impact in Oil, Silver, Fertilizer and Food.

  • Why and how trust in the U.S Dollar is diminishing

  • The inflationary impacts of war

  • Why a recession would have a short-term impact on pricing before more potential upside

  • The GCC and potential bail outs

  • And much more

Contact Information & Previous Recordings

You can connect with Jon at The Silver Academy. Previous recordings are below.

Jon Forrest Little: Why 2026 Is the Perfect Setup for Silver

Jon Forrest Little: Why 2026 Is the Perfect Setup for Silver

The Contrarian Capitalist and The Silver Academy
·
Jan 19
Read full story
Jon Forrest Little - Is Silver the Next Unobtanium?

Jon Forrest Little - Is Silver the Next Unobtanium?

The Contrarian Capitalist and The Silver Academy
·
October 21, 2025
Read full story
Silver Academy
11 Reasons the US and Israel Clearly Lost to Iran
Foreword…
Read more
21 hours ago · 41 likes · The Silver Academy

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DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this podcast/video should be construed as financial or investment advice. All content is provided for educational and informational purposes only. The views expressed are solely those of the author and do not constitute investment advice, a recommendation, or a solicitation to buy or sell any financial instruments. Always do your own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.

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