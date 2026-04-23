Jon Forrest Little: The U.S has lost to Iran, and what this means for Silver

Today’s guest is Jon Forrest Little, publisher of The Silver Academy. This is an impromptu recording that covers U.S debt, geopolitics latest, oil, energy, silver and inflation.

Jon Forrest Little is a distinguished precious metals analyst, historian, and investigative journalist renowned for his interdisciplinary expertise and groundbreaking theories.

AUDIO IS AVAILABLE HERE

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NB - Recorded on Thursday 23rd April 2026

In another straight talking and no holds barred episode, Jon dives into:

Current U.S debt levels, why it is not sustainable and what happens next

Why the U.S and Israel have committed a massive blunder with Iran

The potential fallout from this war, including impact in Oil, Silver, Fertilizer and Food.

Why and how trust in the U.S Dollar is diminishing

The inflationary impacts of war

Why a recession would have a short-term impact on pricing before more potential upside

The GCC and potential bail outs

And much more

Contact Information & Previous Recordings

You can connect with Jon at The Silver Academy. Previous recordings are below.

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DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this podcast/video should be construed as financial or investment advice. All content is provided for educational and informational purposes only. The views expressed are solely those of the author and do not constitute investment advice, a recommendation, or a solicitation to buy or sell any financial instruments. Always do your own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.