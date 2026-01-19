Jon Forrest Little: Why 2026 Is the Perfect Setup for Silver

Today’s guest is Jon Forrest Little, publisher of The Silver Academy.

Jon Forrest Little is a distinguished precious metals analyst, historian, and investigative journalist renowned for his interdisciplinary expertise and groundbreaking theories.

In another straight talking and no holds barred episode, Jon dives into:

China launching QE as of Jan 2026

The industrial and retail demand cases for Silver

Price distortions between Eastern and Western Silver, and what they mean

Why Gold breaking out from equities is a crucial indicator for Silver

Why exposure to miners could be more profitable than holding physical Silver

The Fourth Transformation and why this matters for Mexican miners

Potential Nationalisation of mining companies/resource companies

4 mining companies to keep an eye on

And much more

Contact Information

You can connect with Jon at The Silver Academy.

The Silver Academy articles mentioned include:

This is a decision-support service.

