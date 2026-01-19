Jon Forrest Little: Why 2026 Is the Perfect Setup for Silver

Today’s guest is Jon Forrest Little, publisher of The Silver Academy.
Jon Forrest Little is a distinguished precious metals analyst, historian, and investigative journalist renowned for his interdisciplinary expertise and groundbreaking theories.
Please LIKE, SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE TO THE CONTRARIAN CAPITALIST
NB - Recorded on Monday 19th January 2026 AM
In another straight talking and no holds barred episode, Jon dives into:
China launching QE as of Jan 2026
The industrial and retail demand cases for Silver
Price distortions between Eastern and Western Silver, and what they mean
Why Gold breaking out from equities is a crucial indicator for Silver
Why exposure to miners could be more profitable than holding physical Silver
The Fourth Transformation and why this matters for Mexican miners
Potential Nationalisation of mining companies/resource companies
4 mining companies to keep an eye on
And much more
Contact Information
You can connect with Jon at The Silver Academy.
The Silver Academy articles mentioned include:
Upgrade to Paid
This is a decision-support service. Paid subscribers get conviction-driven research, clear traffic-light guidance on markets and commodities, and early access to podcasts and macro insights. Not noise, not narratives.
Thank you for being part of The Contrarian Capitalist community!
DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this podcast should be construed as financial or investment advice. All content is provided for educational and informational purposes only. The views expressed are solely those of the author and do not constitute investment advice, a recommendation, or a solicitation to buy or sell any financial instruments. Always do your own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.