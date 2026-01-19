The Contrarian Capitalist

The Contrarian Capitalist

Preview

Jon Forrest Little: Why 2026 Is the Perfect Setup for Silver

Why the miners are likely to explode much higher!
The Contrarian Capitalist and The Silver Academy
Jan 19, 2026
Today’s guest is Jon Forrest Little, publisher of The Silver Academy.

Jon Forrest Little is a distinguished precious metals analyst, historian, and investigative journalist renowned for his interdisciplinary expertise and groundbreaking theories.

AUDIO IS AVAILABLE HERE

NB - Recorded on Monday 19th January 2026 AM

In another straight talking and no holds barred episode, Jon dives into:

  • China launching QE as of Jan 2026

  • The industrial and retail demand cases for Silver

  • Price distortions between Eastern and Western Silver, and what they mean

  • Why Gold breaking out from equities is a crucial indicator for Silver

  • Why exposure to miners could be more profitable than holding physical Silver

  • The Fourth Transformation and why this matters for Mexican miners

  • Potential Nationalisation of mining companies/resource companies

  • 4 mining companies to keep an eye on

  • And much more

Contact Information

You can connect with Jon at The Silver Academy.

The Silver Academy articles mentioned include:

DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this podcast should be construed as financial or investment advice. All content is provided for educational and informational purposes only. The views expressed are solely those of the author and do not constitute investment advice, a recommendation, or a solicitation to buy or sell any financial instruments. Always do your own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.

