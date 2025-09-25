Josh Young – 2 Small-Cap Gas deals & 1 Oil opportunity with massive potential

Today’s episode with Josh Young of

. Bison Insights is a newsletter by Josh Young that shares high-upside potential oil and gas investment ideas, oil and gas market analysis, and expert interviews.

Josh is also the Chief Investment Officer at Bison Interests, an opportunistic investment firm focused on public energy equities.

AUDIO IS AVAILABLE HERE

Please SUBSCRIBE, LIKE AND SHARE THIS PODCAST

NB - Recorded on Thursday 25th September AM

In this wide-ranging podcast, Josh discusses:

Nat Gas fundamentals

Oil fundamentals

The short, medium and long-term outlooks of both markets

2 recent small-cap gas buyouts

1 potentially huge opportunity in oil

A price target for oil

And much more

Contact Information

Please do connect with Josh over at

on Substack.

You can follow Bison Interests on their website too.

ALL interview podcasts are released to PAID SUBSCRIBERS first.

Join The Contrarian Capitalist paid community and protect your wealth. Get market insights, exclusive macro videos, early expert interviews, and the strategies you need to grow, safeguard, and stay ahead of mainstream investors.

Starting at just $9.17 per month (less than a couple of coffees), it’s cracking value to protect your wealth, defend your freedom and outsmart the system.

Upgrade to Paid

Not ready for a paid subscription? You can still support the channel by buying me a coffee. Every contribution helps us keep delivering top-tier content.

Buy CC a Coffee

Thank you for being part of The Contrarian Capitalist community!