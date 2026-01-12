Juan Pessolani on Paraguay’s Real Estate Opportunity in a Currency End Game

Today’s podcast guest is Juan Pessolani, real estate entrepreneur, architect, and co-founder of Proinvest and Nuevo Concepto.

With currencies in their end game, real assets such as real estate are drawing a lot of attention. This episode focuses on Paraguayan real estate and the opportunities that are available to everyone.

In this podcast/video, you will learn:

Juan’s background, previous and current project(s)

Why Asuncion (capital of Paraguay) is potentially an excellent city to invest in

Why traditional financing doesn’t work in the Paraguayan real estate market

How deals are structured and how investors could potentially profit

Potential yields and exit strategies

Why skin in the game is very important for building trust in projects

How to potentially obtain Paraguayan residency through real estate investing in Paraguay

And much more

Contact Information

You can connect with Juan on X, the Proinvest website, and his other contact details can be found on Stitch.

If you have any questions about investing in Paraguayan real estate and obtaining Paraguayan Residency at the same time, then you can also send me a direct message on Substack, and I will happily answer any questions.

