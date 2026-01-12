The Contrarian Capitalist

Juan Pessolani on Paraguay’s Real Estate Opportunity in a Currency End Game

Asuncion, real assets, deal structures, and residency through property
Jan 12, 2026
Today’s podcast guest is Juan Pessolani, real estate entrepreneur, architect, and co-founder of Proinvest and Nuevo Concepto.

With currencies in their end game, real assets such as real estate are drawing a lot of attention. This episode focuses on Paraguayan real estate and the opportunities that are available to everyone.

AUDIO IS AVAILABLE HERE

NB - Recorded on Monday 12th January 2026 AM

In this podcast/video, you will learn:

  • Juan’s background, previous and current project(s)

  • Why Asuncion (capital of Paraguay) is potentially an excellent city to invest in

  • Why traditional financing doesn’t work in the Paraguayan real estate market

  • How deals are structured and how investors could potentially profit

  • Potential yields and exit strategies

  • Why skin in the game is very important for building trust in projects

  • How to potentially obtain Paraguayan residency through real estate investing in Paraguay

  • And much more

Contact Information

You can connect with Juan on X, the Proinvest website, and his other contact details can be found on Stitch.

If you have any questions about investing in Paraguayan real estate and obtaining Paraguayan Residency at the same time, then you can also send me a direct message on Substack, and I will happily answer any questions.

Disclaimer

Nothing in this podcast/video should be construed as financial or investment advice. All content is provided for educational and informational purposes only. The views expressed are solely those of the author and do not constitute investment advice, a recommendation, or a solicitation to buy or sell any financial instruments. Always do your own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.

