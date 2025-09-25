Lobo Tiggre - 5 Reasons to own Gold & 1 surprising Uranium characteristic

Today’s episode with returning guest Lobo Tiggre (Speculator, Analyst + Author of Independent Due Diligence reports at Independent Speculator) gives a 30,000ft overview of the current economic climate as well as diving into gold, silver, copper news and uranium.
Please SUBSCRIBE, LIKE AND SHARE THIS PODCAST
NB - Recorded on Thursday 25th September 2025 AM
In this episode, Lobo discusses:
The top 5 reasons to own gold
Why the Trump shock is NOT fully behind us
Irrational exuberance on Wall Street
Why exposure to gold, silver and the mining stocks is essential
Why to be cautious about too much hyperbole
1 surprising Uranium characteristic
Rare earths being a misnomer and don’t trust government involvement in them
And much more
Contact Information
Please do go and check out https://independentspeculator.com/
You can also follow Lobo on X
You can also listen to our previous conversation back in 2024 by using the link below.
ALL interview podcasts are released to PAID SUBSCRIBERS first.
Upgrade to paid and unlock:
Weekly Friday Commodity Wrap & Sunday Market Wrap plus exclusive mid- & end-of-month macro videos on commodities and markets
Early access to expert interviews and podcasts exposing hidden trends and contrarian opportunities
Full archive access, portfolio updates, and a private hub for contrarian thinkers focused on freedom, wealth generation, and protection
Starting at just $9.17 per month, less than a couple of coffees, it’s exceptional value to protect your wealth, defend your freedom, and outsmart the system.
Not ready for a paid subscription? You can still support the channel by buying me a coffee. Every contribution helps us keep delivering top-tier content.
Thank you for being part of The Contrarian Capitalist community!