Lobo Tiggre - 5 Reasons to own Gold & 1 surprising Uranium characteristic

Today’s episode with returning guest Lobo Tiggre (Speculator, Analyst + Author of Independent Due Diligence reports at Independent Speculator) gives a 30,000ft overview of the current economic climate as well as diving into gold, silver, copper news and uranium.

NB - Recorded on Thursday 25th September 2025 AM

In this episode, Lobo discusses:

The top 5 reasons to own gold

Why the Trump shock is NOT fully behind us

Irrational exuberance on Wall Street

Why exposure to gold, silver and the mining stocks is essential

Why to be cautious about too much hyperbole

1 surprising Uranium characteristic

Rare earths being a misnomer and don’t trust government involvement in them

And much more

Please do go and check out https://independentspeculator.com/

The Upside Maximiser

Grasberg Copper News

You can also listen to our previous conversation back in 2024 by using the link below.

