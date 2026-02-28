Macro Turning Point: Nat Gas Crashes 49%, Precious Metals Strengthen, Oil Setup Builds

Welcome to the Monthly Wrap for February 2026 with The Contrarian Capitalist and the excellent Tom Bradshaw, author of Beyond the Headlines.

GOLD 🟢

February Close = $5,278.60 - UP +$383.48 (+7.83%)

SILVER 🟢

February Close = $93.76 - UP +$8.44 (+9.90%)

COPPER (per lb USD) 🟢

February Close = $6.06 - UP +$0.05 (+0.97%)

PLATINUM SPOT 🟢

February Close = $2,359 - UP +$199.50 (+9.24%)

PALLADIUM SPOT 🟢

February Close = $1,784.50 - UP +$73.50 (+4.30%)

URANIUM U308 FUTURES 🔴

February Close = $86.30 - DOWN -$12.70 (-12.83%)

NATURAL GAS (Henry Hub Natural Gas Spot Price) 🔴

February Close = $2.903 - DOWN -$2.884 (-49.84%)

WTI (West Texas Intermediate) 🟢

February Close = $67.28 - UP +$1.55 (+2.36%)

BRENT CRUDE 🟢

February Close = $72.96 - UP +$3.39 (+4.87%)

DOW JONES 🟢

February Close = 48,977.92 - UP +85.45 points (+0.17%)

NASDAQ 🔴

February Close = 24,960.03 - DOWN -592.36 points (-2.32%)

S & P 500 🔴

February Close = 6,878.89 - DOWN -60.13 points (-0.87%)

RUSSELL 2000 🟢

February Close = 2,626.3 - UP +10.5 points (+0.40%)

FTSE 100 🟢

February Close = 10,876.5 - UP +647 points (+6.32%)

FTSE 250 🟢

February Close = 23,755 - UP +467 points (+2%)

DAX 🟢

February Close = 25,284.26 - UP +745.45 points (+3.04%)

NIKKEI 🟢

February Close = 58,604 - UP +5,166 points (+9.67%)

HANG SENG 🔴

February Close = 26,630.55 - DOWN -756.57 points (-2.76%)

