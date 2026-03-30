March Madness & Length of War will determine everything!

Welcome to the Monthly Wrap for March 2026 with The Contrarian Capitalist and the excellent Tom Bradshaw, author of Beyond the Headlines.

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6 small bits of housekeeping

This video was recorded on Monday 30th March 2026 There is no chart deck this month due to personal commitments on Tuesday 31st March, hence the recording and release on the 30th Please continue to provide all feedback We have inserted a ‘quote of the month’ and ‘move of the month’ NB - None of this is to be constituted as investment or trading advice. We are NOT financial advisors. Please subscribe to both The Contrarian Capitalist and Tom Bradshaw using the buttons below.

The Contrarian Capitalist

Tom Bradshaw/Beyond the Headlines

Quote of the Month

''The volatility is not in gold but the fiat currency'' - Alasdair Macleod

Move of the Month

Dutch TTF Natural Gas Futures are the ‘winner’ this month, with a 71% move to the upside thus far.

Please subscribe to both The Contrarian Capitalist and Tom Bradshaw using the buttons below.

The Contrarian Capitalist

Tom Bradshaw/Beyond the Headlines