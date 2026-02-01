Welcome to The Contrarian Capitalist Market Wrap for Sunday 1 February 2026.

Protect your wealth. Defend your freedom. Outsmart the system.

This week was a reminder that markets are once again trading headlines rather than fundamentals. US consumer confidence collapsed to multi-year lows, geopolitical tensions resurfaced, and a major shift in monetary leadership took centre stage as Kevin Warsh was named the next Federal Reserve Chair.

Here’s what actually mattered this week, and what to watch next.

Major Indices - Weekly Moves

Legend: 🟢 Up | 🟡 Unchanged | 🔴 Down

Polymarket Market of the Week

Polymarket’s market of the week a look at the Fed rate predictions for March. It sits at 89% and this is very reasonable. If I was Jerome Powell then I would not be looking to make any changes in either March or April either!

As always, I’d highly recommend you follow/subscribe to Polymarket on Substack and to go and check out the website too.

Podcasts & Videos in the week ahead

There are some excellent podcast guests lined up for the week ahead. First Phosphate Corp. CEO John Passalacqua, an ex-Premier League footballer with Contrarian views, Brent Johnson of Santiago Capital and Tom Luongo of Gold, Goats N’ Guns are all scheduled to be on the show this coming week.

The mid-week macro will be with you on Wednesday as per usual. The second mining company deep dive is being worked on and will be released week commencing Monday 9th February.

Unlock Premium Access

Paid subscribers receive high-conviction written research, weekly commodity and market wraps with clear traffic-light signals, and early access to podcasts and bonus macro insights, all designed to support capital protection and asymmetric opportunity spotting.

Upgrade to Paid

This Week in Markets & Macro