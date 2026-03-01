Welcome to The Contrarian Capitalist Market Wrap for Sunday 1st March 2026.

The audio this week looks at the potential market implications this coming week as a result of various conflicts breaking out in the last couple of days.

Markets entered the final week of February navigating geopolitical tension, rising commodity volatility, and continued dependence on a handful of dominant technology companies.

While headline equity indices appeared relatively stable on the surface, major underlying shifts continued. Capital rotated defensively into metals and bonds, geopolitical risk premia increased, and investors were once again reminded that modern markets remain heavily concentrated around a small number of companies, most notably NVIDIA.

Oh…and don’t forget the banks!

Major Indices - Weekly Moves

Polymarket Market of the Week

Polymarket’s market of the week looks at the odds of a new UK Prime Minister in 2026. No new PM at 36% is very low. Sir Keir Starmer doesn’t need to do anything before 2029 (General Election), so he will probably be in charge until then!

Podcasts & Videos in the week ahead

VBL’s Ghost himself Vince Lanci will be making his long awaiting Contrarian Capitalist podcast debut this coming week.

The Merchant's News will also be back on the show this coming week.

Valuations Remain Elevated as Early Warning Signs Begin to Surface

Financial markets continue to project stability on the surface, but underlying conditions are becoming increasingly fragile. Elevated valuations, narrowing market leadership, and early stress within credit markets suggest that risks are quietly building beneath headline index levels.

Price to earnings ratios remain historically high despite recent price stagnation and volatility. This is a dangerous combination. When valuations remain elevated while momentum weakens, markets become increasingly vulnerable to repricing.

Historically, major corrections begin not when valuations are cheap, but when valuations are expensive and begin to contract.

That process may now be underway.

We mentioned last week that NVIDIA was to report after market close on 25th February 2026. They didn’t disappoint. They reported outstanding earnings, reinforcing its central role in supporting equity markets.

Key highlights included: