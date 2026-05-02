Welcome to The Contrarian Capitalist Market Wrap for Saturday 2nd May 2026. Happy Bank Holiday weekend to those around the world that have one!

NB - Just a reminder that I’m going to trial sending out the Market Wrap on Saturday’s moving forwards.

NB 2 - Last weekend I had to return to the UK due to an emergency. Unfortunately, this will take a lot of time to work out. Please bear with me in the next couple of months whilst I work on sorting it out as well as trying to maintain consistently high standards for The Contrarian Capitalist.

Major Indices - Weekly Moves

Legend: 🟢 Up | 🟡 Unchanged | 🔴 Down

Polymarket Market of the Week

Given how divided the Fed was this week (more on that below), it is not a surprise to see the odds of 0 rate cuts shoot to the upside after a slew of economic data and, of course, the Fed meeting held on 29th April.

Good news is that the Fed might not need to actually do anything given inflation expectations, but we shall see how everything unfolds.

Last week we asked whether markets were being driven by liquidity rather than fundamentals, and whether that “melt-up” could continue despite underlying fragility.

This week did not answer that question. It made it more uncomfortable.

While markets are still holding together, the divergence between financial assets and the real economy is becoming harder to ignore.

Tech continues to lead the way and so the KOSPI and NASDAQ were the biggest movers. All other indices were relatively muted.

KOSPI = 6,598.87 - UP +123.24 (+1.90%) 🟢

Central Banks Hold… But Confidence Is Cracking

It was a significant week for central banks, not because of what they did, but because of how divided they now appear to be.