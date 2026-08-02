Welcome to The Contrarian Capitalist Market Wrap for Sunday 2nd August 2026.

Major Indices - Weekly Moves

Legend: 🟢 Up | 🟡 Unchanged | 🔴 Down

Polymarket Market of the Week

With the July meeting now gone, the odds of a Fed rate hike in 2026 went down, but still remain relatively high, with a hike expected in December 2026. A lot can happen between now and then!

The Rule Symposium 2026 might have been and gone but you can still get access to all of the recordings, up until 31st December 2026.

NB - This is an affiliate link and if you chose to buy a virtual ticket then The Contrarian Capitalist will be compensated by Rule Symposium.

If the Fed won’t hike, we will hike for you (says Bond Market)

The Fed kept rates the same on 29th July. The bond market didn’t like that (10 & 20 year charts below) and the trend is firmly upwards.

In effect, longer bonds said to the Fed that if you won’t hike rates then we will hike them for you.

The Fed is in a catch 22. Raise rates and that will impact the cost of refinancing. Lower rates and all hell will break loose as the printing presses get turned on and the end game edges nearer.

It is damned if it does and damned if it does not. I would expect nothing less from a central bank that struggles to raise rates by 25bps without sending the markets into absolute panic mode.

The market does not appear to believe that The Fed can keep inflation anchored. The bond market might end up forcing The Fed’s hand.

One noticeable difference between a Kevin Warsh Fed and a Jerome Powell Fed is that there seems to be a bit more ‘independent thinking’ taking place with the former. Having 3 people dissent and want to hike rates does show some division but it also shows that the members now have the ability to think and act for themselves.

A tale of 2 KOPSI’s

Another wild week in the wildest of major indices. We will break it down into Monday - Thursday and then Friday.

Monday - Thursday