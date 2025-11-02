Welcome to The Contrarian Capitalist Market Wrap for Sunday 2nd November 2025!

NB - It is Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) here in Mexico. In order to have as much time with the family and to join in the celebrations, this Market Wrap, Bonus Audio, Polymarket Market were all produced on Friday 31st October 2025.

Summary of the major indices last week

DOW JONES = 47,562.69 - UP +355.57 points (+0.75%)

NASDAQ = 25,858.13 - UP +499.97 points (+1.97%)

S & P 500 = 6,840.19 - UP +48.50 points (+0.71%)

RUSSELL 2000 = 2,479.3 - DOWN -59.9 points (-2.36%) - NEWLY ADDED

FTSE 100 = 9,735.90 - UP +102.40 points (+1.06%)

FTSE 250 = 22,199 - DOWN -388 points (-1.72%) - NEWLY ADDED

DAX = 23,958.30 - DOWN -281.59 points (-1.16%)

NIKKEI = 52,240 - UP +2,754 points (+5.57%)

HANG SENG = 25,906.65 - DOWN -253.50 points (-0.97%)

SHANGHAI COMPOSITE = 3,954.80 - DOWN -32.1 points (-0.81%)

Podcasts & posts in the week ahead

We have a blockbuster week ahead for the podcast. Rob Moore, Ryan Adams,

and

are all scheduled to record. There will be a LOT to talk about, so stay tuned! There will also be a lot of e-mails going out as a result!

The Monthly Wrap with Chris Stadele of

will be recorded on Monday 3rd November. This is due to family commitments.

As always, expert interview podcasts are released to paid subscribers first. For early access, please consider becoming a paid subscriber and to support independent media.

There are no written posts scheduled for this coming week.

Polymarket Market of the Week

It is a pleasure to welcome back

to The Contrarian Capitalist. We will continue to look at a variety of markets on the Market Wrap moving forwards. I’d highly recommend you follow/subscribe to

here on Substack.

32% of people believe that there will be no change in the Fed rate at the December 2025 meeting. I think that that % is too low purely because the Fed will want some wiggle room in 2026 i.e. if they cut in Dec 25 then they are further backing themselves into a corner for 2026.

NB - This market was uploaded on Friday 31st October due to the day of the dead celebrations here in Mexico over the weekend. My apologies if there are any discrepancies in the odds between this being uploaded and when you read/view this market.

Special FREE Webinar offer for Contrarian Capitalists

Adam Fayed is hosting a free webinar about offshore investing on Wednesday 5th November. In this webinar, Adam will explore this important topic in depth, covering the how’s, whys, dos, and don’ts of successful international investing.

If you are not able to attend live, then no problem. Register anyway (using the button below) and you’ll receive a free recording of the session straight to your inbox.

Offshore Investing Introduction Webinar

