Welcome to The Contrarian Capitalist Market Wrap for Friday 3rd July 2026.

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Major Indices - Weekly Moves

Legend: 🟢 Up | 🟡 Unchanged | 🔴 Down

Polymarket Market of the Week

Alarmingly, Ed Miliband looks as though he might become the next UK Chancellor of the Exchequer. The most dangerous man in the UK (according to Doomberg and many others), this could be the final nail in the coffin for the UK.

He’s helped to ruin the UK’s energy policy, so he might as well help to ruin the finances as well.

US Equities & Key Driver: June Jobs Report (Released July 2)

US markets digested a notably soft June jobs report on Thursday amid pre-holiday trading (early close). The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported +57,000 nonfarm payroll gains.

This was well below economist expectations of ~100k–110k. The unemployment rate held steady at 4.2%.

The labour looks as though it is cooling. Hiring has slowed significantly, which takes some heat off inflation concerns and boosts the odds of Federal Reserve rate cuts later this year.

This is generally bullish for risk assets (stocks and bonds) as it supports easier monetary policy. However, the relative weakness could also be enough to keep recession-watchers on alert, especially with revisions showing softer momentum in prior months.

The soft print somewhat quietened rate-hike chatter in a thinly traded week, and provided a slightly dovish tilt too. Personally, I would expect this data to keep the “higher-for-longer is over” narrative alive for a while longer.