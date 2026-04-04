Welcome to The Contrarian Capitalist Market Wrap for Saturday 4th April 2026.

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Major Indices - Weekly Moves

Legend: 🟢 Up | 🟡 Unchanged | 🔴 Down

Polymarket Market of the Week

Polymarket’s market of the week checks back in with the likely Fed decision in April. It’s pretty much a home run for no change. It is very hard to make an argument against this. Given the stagflationary environment, it is actually in the best interests of the Fed to raise rates, but I don’t see them being overly pro-active.

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The dominoes continue to fall

Credit stress is not easing. It is accelerating! The proverbial is really starting to hit the fan!

Blue Owl Capital has now placed limits on investor withdrawals after receiving $5.4 billion in redemption requests. That is not an isolated event. It is part of a rapidly growing pattern.

A wave of major firms have either gated funds or are facing mounting pressure:

Blue Owl Capital

Ares Management

BlackRock

KKR

Apollo

Morgan Stanley

UBS

Blackstone

Starwood Capital

This is how credit events begin. Quietly at first, then all at once.

One data point cuts through the noise. A single private credit fund saw 40.7% of investors request withdrawals in one quarter.

That is not normal portfolio rotation. That is a liquidity event.

Or put more bluntly. That is a run.

At the same time, US regulators are now stepping in. The Treasury has begun coordinating with insurance regulators to assess risks tied to private credit exposure.

Timing matters here. The meetings are not early. The meetings are late. The withdrawals are already happening. The regulators are arriving after the exits.

In the words of Mark Baum in The Big Short: “Boom.”

So why are equities going up?