Welcome to The Contrarian Capitalist Market Wrap for Sunday 5th October 2025.

Protect your wealth. Defend your freedom. Outsmart the system!

Bonus Audio & News Articles

0:00 -9:52

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

US government shutdown updates: Trump wants to ‘clear out dead wood’ - BBC News

FBI Cuts All Ties With ADL, Calling It ‘Political Front’ Disguised As A Watchdog | ZeroHedge

​​​​​​​Democrats’ Gov’t Shutdown Accidentally Revives Trump’s Pledge To Cut DC Waste & Fraud | ZeroHedge

Donald Trump Planning to Give $2,000 Tariff Dividend to Americans - Inflation anyone?

North Koreans Ordered To Identify Women With “Un-Socialist” Breasts | ZeroHedge

CC’s Polymarket Market of the Week

Thank you to Polymarket for sponsoring the Market Wrap. I try to always find a market that seems over or under valued. This week we look at the odds of Congress passing a funding bill by……(insert dates here)

Most people believe that it will happen by 30th November. It is possible that that might not be the case. I like the ‘Buy No’ for 31st October. If bond yields keep coming down then that signals that less government intervention is better, which might influence what happens in Washington!

Summary of the major indices last week

DOW JONES = UP +510.99 points (+1.10%)

NASDAQ = UP +281.66 points (+1.15%)

S & P 500 = UP +72.07 points (+1.08%)

DAX = UP +639.33 points (+2.69%)

FTSE 100 = UP +181.80 points (+1.95%)

NIKKEI = UP +855 points (+1.89%)

HANG SENG = UP +1,012.72 points (+3.88%)

SHANGHAI COMPOSITE = UP +20.2 points (+0.52%)

Podcasts & posts in the week ahead

and I will be chatting on Monday 6th October and we will explore a wide range of topics including up and coming (and relatively accessible) Plan B options. A couple of the countries are likely to be surprising!

Daniela Cambone-Taub, host of the Daniela Cambone show (hosted by ITM Trading) is also due to make her bow on the show this coming week.

A commodity deep dive will also be released!

Thank you for being part of The Contrarian Capitalist community!

Take control of your financial future with The Contrarian Capitalist. Paid members get commodity and market insights, exclusive macro videos, early interviews, and the tools to build, protect, and grow wealth in uncertain times.

Starting at just $9.17 per month, less than a couple of coffees, it’s exceptional value to protect your wealth, defend your freedom, and outsmart the system.

Upgrade to Paid

Not ready for a paid subscription? You can still support the channel by buying me a coffee. Every contribution helps us keep delivering top-tier content.

Buy CC a Coffee

Thank you for being part of The Contrarian Capitalist community!

SOME EXCITING ADDITIONS HAVE BEEN MADE TO THE WEEKLY WRAP. COME AND SEE THEM FOR YOURSELF.