Welcome to The Contrarian Capitalist Market Wrap for Saturday 6th June 2026.

Major Indices - Weekly Moves

Legend: 🟢 Up | 🟡 Unchanged | 🔴 Down

Polymarket Market of the Week

With Euro area inflation topping 3% for the first time since September 2023, this pretty much nails on a rate hike for the ECB in 2026. Whether that happens in the next meeting on 11th June or at some point in 2026 is yet to be seen, but Polymarket now has odds over 95%.

With the Euro Area in all sorts of other bother, a rate hike would probably lead to numerous problems, including making their expanding debt more difficult to pay.

NB - All 3 charts in the jobs reports section have come from ZeroHedge.

Global markets are heading into this weekend with a growing sense of tension rather than clarity. The macro picture is not breaking in any single direction, but instead sending mixed signals across inflation, labour, and risk assets.

As mentioned above, the Euro area inflation has now pushed above 3% for the first time in nearly three years, effectively locking in the likelihood of tighter policy at some point in 2026. Consumer prices rose 3.2%, services inflation climbed to 3.5%, and energy inflation surged to 10.9% year on year.

The key takeaway is not just the headline, but the persistence underneath it. Services inflation remains sticky, and energy is re introducing volatility back into the system. This is not a clean disinflation story anymore.

US Jobs Market

In the United States, the labour market continues to send conflicting signals depending on which dataset you look at.