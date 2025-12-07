Welcome to The Contrarian Capitalist Market Wrap for Sunday 7th December 2025!

Summary of the major indices last week

DOW JONES = 47,954.99 - UP +238.57 points (+0.50%)

NASDAQ = 25,692.04 - UP +257.15 points (+1.01%)

S & P 500 = 6,870.39 - UP +21.31 points (+0.31%)

RUSSELL 2000 = 2,522.3 - UP +26.7 points (+1.07%)

FTSE 100 = 9,660 - DOWN -52.3 points (-0.54%)

FTSE 250 = 22,071 - DOWN -88 points (-0.39%)

DAX = 24,028.14 - UP +191.35 points (+0.80%)

NIKKEI = 50,620 - UP +386 points (+0.77%)

HANG SENG = 26,085.08 - UP +226.19 points (+0.87%)

SHANGHAI COMPOSITE = 3,902.8 - UP +14.2 points (+0.37%)

Podcasts & posts in the weeks ahead

Guests this coming week include

, Trader

and also

from Goehring & Rozencwajg.

The podcast/video with

will be released to free subscribers on Monday 8th December.

Polymarket Market of the Week

If jobs data had come out last week, then it could have been a toss-up between a 25 & 50bps, but that report has now been pushed back, meaning that a 25bps cut is pretty much a foregone conclusion when the Fed meets on 10th December.

Let’s step out and look at the very broad picture that is developing. It is very likely that Kevin Hassett will be the next Fed Chair come May 2026. This means that the Fed will turn increasingly dovish and that 2026 will see more rate cuts.

Prins and the Prinsights team expect 100bps of cuts in 2026.