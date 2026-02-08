Market Wrap 08/02/2026 - Dow Hits 50,000, Nikkei Surges to 56,000

Today’s Market Wrap is sponsored by First Phosphate

Welcome to The Contrarian Capitalist Market Wrap for Sunday 8th February 2026.

The Dow Jones crossed 50,000 and the Nikkei 225 surged to 56,000 this week, milestones that headline strength but don’t tell the full story. Beneath these record levels, the U.S. dollar has softened, Japanese bond yields have spiked, and the yen has weakened ahead of the snap election on 8th February.

Markets are moving on headline numbers, but contrarian investors know the subtle shifts in currency, policy, and bond markets often signal what really matters for the months ahead.

Major Indices - Weekly Moves

Legend: 🟢 Up | 🟡 Unchanged | 🔴 Down

Polymarket Market of the Week

Polymarket’s market of the week takes us to Japan and the nailed-on certainty of the LDP winning the snap election on Sunday 8th February.

This election will have massive ramifications for Japanese policies and investors should bear this in mind as and when the printing presses are fired up.

Podcasts & Videos in the week ahead

The podcast with Tom Luongo will be released to free subscribers on Monday.

The week ahead sees a lot of written content.

There is a look at a historical 25/25/25/25 portfolio, as well as a modern version of it, and also a 2nd company deep dive will be released. If I can get the 3rd deep dive done, then I will get that scheduled too!

I’ll be in transit on Tuesday 10th and Wednesday 11th February, so the mid-week macro will be with you at a later time on Wednesday, pending internet efficiency at the AirBnb in Asuncion.

This Week in Markets & Macro

Global equities had a mixed week , but both the Dow Jones and Nikkei went from strength to strength. The former climbing above the 50,000 level for the first time in history and the latter over 56,000.

VIX remains relatively subdued , signalling calm risk sentiment despite some sporadic positioning data showing speculative interest in volatility instruments.

The DXY has been trending lower and broke below key technical levels last week. It remains under pressure as markets price in potential future Fed rate cuts and a broader shift toward risk assets. It did finish in the green this week.

Good news for the US consumer as the UMich Sentiment soared to 6-Month Highs.

The Bank of England held interest rates at 3.75% on Thursday 5th February and hinted at further rate cuts to come. Not the right move but what think should happen and what actually happens are 2 different things.

Kevin Warsh was named the new Fed Chair last week. I found the following article a very good read. Will The New Fed Chair Fix The Money?

Why the Dow Jones Has Crossed 50,000