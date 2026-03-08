Welcome to The Contrarian Capitalist Market Wrap for Sunday 8th March 2026.

This week delivered one of the most volatile macro backdrops we have seen since April 2025.

Markets were forced to digest a dangerous combination of geopolitical escalation, rising global bond yields, weak economic signals and early cracks emerging in credit markets.

Equity markets swung wildly, energy prices surged and sovereign bond markets experienced one of their worst weeks in recent years as investors repriced the risk of persistent inflation and geopolitical instability.

At the centre of the turmoil is the rapidly escalating conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran. The war has already pushed oil and natural gas prices sharply higher, raising fears of another inflation shock just as central banks were preparing to cut interest rates.

NB - The KOSPI (South Korea) has now been added to the Major Indices Summary table.

Major Indices - Weekly Moves

Polymarket Market of the Week

Polymarket’s market of the week looks at an updated chart of the likely Fed Rate decision in March. You can see an overwhelming ‘no’ at present, and this would make perfect sense given everything else that is unfolding at the moment.

The Bond Market Is Starting to Panic

For most investors, stock market headlines dominate the news cycle.

But the real story this week may be unfolding somewhere far more important.

The global bond market.

Government bond yields across the United States, Europe and Asia all surged at the same time. That kind of synchronised move rarely happens without a deeper shift in how investor’s view risk, inflation and the stability of the financial system itself.

And when bonds begin to move like this, they often signal trouble long before equities catch up.

Below the surface of this week’s volatility, several warning signs are beginning to flash at once.

Some of them are easy to see. Others are still hiding in places most investors rarely look.

The Bond Market Is Sending a Warning