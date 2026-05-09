Welcome to The Contrarian Capitalist Market Wrap for Saturday 9th May 2026.

Major Indices - Weekly Moves

Legend: 🟢 Up | 🟡 Unchanged | 🔴 Down

Polymarket Market of the Week

Given the results of the UK local elections this week (more in the main text below), it is time to check in whether or not there will be a ‘no-confidence vote’ against Sir Keir Starmer by 30th June 2026.

I think that this is slightly misrepresented. If reports are to be true, then there is some angling behind the scenes and those people involved (mainly Angela Raynor) could make a move before 30th June 2026.

The trend is your friend.

Frankly, a lot of what we are seeing in the markets does not make much sense from a traditional macroeconomic perspective, but this appears to be the hand that investors have been dealt. Equities continue to grind higher, risk appetite remains elevated, and despite mounting geopolitical tensions, markets are behaving as if liquidity and momentum still trump fundamentals.

That does not mean the risks have disappeared. Far from it.