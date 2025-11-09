Welcome to The Contrarian Capitalist Market Wrap for Sunday 9th November 2025!

Summary of the major indices last week

DOW JONES = 46,987.10 - DOWN -575.77 points (-1.21%)

NASDAQ = 25,059.81 - DOWN -798.32 points (-3.09%)

S & P 500 = 6,728.81 - DOWN -111.38 points (-1.63%)

RUSSELL 2000 = 2,435.7 - DOWN -52.6 points (-2.11%)

FTSE 100 = 9,732.3 - DOWN -3.6 points (-0.04%)

FTSE 250 = 21,767 - DOWN -433 points (-1.95%)

DAX = 23,569.96 - DOWN -388.34 points (-1.62%)

NIKKEI = 52,240 - DOWN -1,776 points (-3.40%)

HANG SENG = 25,906.65 - UP +335.18 points (+1.29%)

SHANGHAI COMPOSITE = 3,997.6 - UP +42.8 points

Podcasts & posts in the weeks ahead

NB - I will be in Paraguay between 12th - 26th November, finalising Plan C as well as undertaking a large amount of networking. There are also a variety of posts scheduled for release in this time period, including a couple of commodity deep dives.

The Commodity and Market Wraps will be with you as per normal on Friday’s and Sunday’s.

There will be a Mid-Week Macro video on both 12th and 19th November but not the 26th as the fight leaves Paraguay at 03:00 and I will not be back until 19:00 that same day.

The Mid-Month Macro with Chris Stadele of

is scheduled for after market close on Monday 17th November.

The excellent

and Dave Russell from GoldCore are both scheduled to record on Tuesday 11th November, pending trips to Mexican Immigration.

Polymarket Market of the Week

It is a pleasure to welcome back

to The Contrarian Capitalist. We will continue to look at a variety of markets on the Market Wrap moving forwards. I’d highly recommend you follow/subscribe to

here on Substack.

We looked at this chart back in October and I said that the shutdown would continue far into November. If you took advantage of that on

then fair play to you! 62% of people think that the shutdown will continue to beyond November 16th. I would agree with this and think that it will likely be done by Thanksgiving.

Market included on Saturday 8th November PM

