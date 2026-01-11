Market Wrap 11/01/2026 – Equities Rip Higher on Mixed Data as Trump Ups the Stakes
Wall Street shrugs off bond market confusion while Europe and Japan surge. All eyes now turn to Wednesday 14 January and the Supreme Court ruling that could upend Trump’s tariff regime.
Welcome to The Contrarian Capitalist Market Wrap for Sunday 11th January 2026!
A new 2026 equities traffic light system has now been put in place for paid subscribers.
Here’s to protecting your wealth, defending your freedom, and outsmarting the system.
Major Indices - Weekly Moves
Legend: 🟢 Up | 🟡 Unchanged | 🔴 Down
Summary: A goldilocks scenario looks like it is in play for US equity markets. A splurge of good data worldwide saw green across most of the board
Polymarket Market of the Week
Kevin Warsh has moved ahead over Kevin Hassett in the Fed Chair race, with the former sitting at 43% in comparison to the latter’s 37%. It seems a very tight race to call at the moment!
As always, I’d highly recommend you follow/subscribe to Polymarket on Substack and to go and check out the website too.
Podcasts & Videos in the week ahead
Plenty of podcasts, videos and posts in the week ahead. Juan Pessolani (Architect with opportunities to invest in Paraguayan property and gain residency), Northstar Badcharts (Kevin and Patrick), Ryan Adams from GoldTree, The Macro Butler, Ted J Butler of the Sound Money Report and Chris Stadele of LiveSquawk Commodity Corner (mid-month macro) are all due on the podcast this coming week.
The mid-week macro will also be with you on Wednesday.
Written posts include an update on more services on offer from The Contrarian Capitalist, as well as a look into the various structural deficits that currently exist within the commodity space.
What Happened in the Markets this week
US jobs data showed slower hiring but a lower unemployment rate. This was interpreted by investors as a somewhat “Goldilocks” scenario i.e. the economy is still growing but not but not overheating.
Employers added just 50,000 jobs last month, nearly unchanged from a downwardly revised figure of 56,000 in November and the unemployment rate slipped to 4.4% from 4.5% in November.
The chart below shows US unemployment rate since December 2018.