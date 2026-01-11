Welcome to The Contrarian Capitalist Market Wrap for Sunday 11th January 2026!

A new 2026 equities traffic light system has now been put in place for paid subscribers.

Here’s to protecting your wealth, defending your freedom, and outsmarting the system.

Major Indices - Weekly Moves

Legend: 🟢 Up | 🟡 Unchanged | 🔴 Down

Summary: A goldilocks scenario looks like it is in play for US equity markets. A splurge of good data worldwide saw green across most of the board

Polymarket Market of the Week

Kevin Warsh has moved ahead over Kevin Hassett in the Fed Chair race, with the former sitting at 43% in comparison to the latter’s 37%. It seems a very tight race to call at the moment!

As always, I’d highly recommend you follow/subscribe to Polymarket on Substack and to go and check out the website too.

Podcasts & Videos in the week ahead

Plenty of podcasts, videos and posts in the week ahead. Juan Pessolani (Architect with opportunities to invest in Paraguayan property and gain residency), Northstar Badcharts (Kevin and Patrick), Ryan Adams from GoldTree, The Macro Butler, Ted J Butler of the Sound Money Report and Chris Stadele of LiveSquawk Commodity Corner (mid-month macro) are all due on the podcast this coming week.

The mid-week macro will also be with you on Wednesday.

Written posts include an update on more services on offer from The Contrarian Capitalist, as well as a look into the various structural deficits that currently exist within the commodity space.

Unlock Premium Access

Paid subscribers gain the edge to act with confidence:

Early access to expert interviews, podcasts, Friday Commodity Wrap, and Sunday Market Wrap

High-conviction written research with actionable insights and clear capital allocation guidance

Short- & long-term traffic-light system for commodities and markets to spot opportunities and manage risk

Exclusive bonus audios & mid-/end-month macro videos providing context and continuity for your decisions

Starting at $9.17/month, this is your edge for protecting capital, spotting asymmetric opportunities, and making high-conviction decisions

Upgrade to Paid

What Happened in the Markets this week