Welcome to The Contrarian Capitalist Market Wrap for Saturday 11th July 2026.

Major Indices - Weekly Moves

Legend: 🟢 Up | 🟡 Unchanged | 🔴 Down

Polymarket Market of the Week

With CPI figures due out on Tuesday 14th July, it is a good time to check back in with the odds of ‘how many Fed rate cuts in 2026’. There is a near 80% chance of no cuts.

Being a Contrarian, I think that something might come out of the woodwork that will force the Fed to cut at least once in 2026, but call that pigeon’s instinct more than anything else.

Japan Is Becoming the Macro Story

The most important development of the week was not SK Hynix and the NASDAQ (more on that later), but it was in Tokyo, where Japan is now facing a classic monetary dilemma: rising bond yields, a weakening yen, and a central bank that cannot easily defend both at the same time.

The Bank of Japan spent years suppressing yields through yield-curve control and massive bond purchases. Current 10-year yields are at 2.706%, a staggering number for Japan.

But inflation has returned (3.3% CPI Year on Year July 2026), government debt remains near 250% of GDP, and investors are increasingly demanding higher compensation for holding Japanese government bonds.

That creates 2 problems: