Welcome to The Contrarian Capitalist Market Wrap for Sunday 12th April 2026.

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Major Indices - Weekly Moves

Legend: 🟢 Up | 🟡 Unchanged | 🔴 Down

Polymarket Market of the Week

Polymarket’s market of the week checks back in with the likely amount of Fed Rate cuts in 2026. Given recent jobs numbers (more below) and policymakers holding their breath for March's inflation data to make a decision, it is no surprise to see the odds where they are. Powell also doesn’t like President Trump, so don’t expect any rate movements in April.

Sit and wait might be the best (and only?) course of action here. Please subscribe to Polymarket on Substack and to go and check out their website too.

USA/Iran

It all seems like a smokescreen at present. Equities markets seem to be taking a ceasefire as gospel and have surged to the upside. Whilst there could be some more upside to be had, I'm literally and figuratively not buying into it and would exercise caution.

What the market is currently pricing in and what is actually happening are two very different things.

The so-called ceasefire narrative is being treated as fact, and equities have responded accordingly. Risk on. Relief rally. Problem solved. The South Korean KOSPI was up 8.96% this week and Nikkei in Japan 7.84% respectively.

KOSPI = 5,858.87 - UP +481.57 (+8.96%) 🟢

NIKKEI = 57,402 - UP +4,174 (+7.84%) 🟢

But step back for a moment……