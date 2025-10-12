Welcome to The Contrarian Capitalist Market Wrap for Sunday 12th October 2025.

Summary of the major indices last week

All green from 2 weeks ago to all red this week!

DOW JONES = DOWN -1,278.78 points (-2.73%)

NASDAQ = DOWN -563.79 points (-2.27%)

S & P 500 = DOWN -163.26 points (-2.43%)

DAX = DOWN -137.34 points (-0.56%)

FTSE 100 = DOWN -101.80 points (-1.07%)

NIKKEI = DOWN -179 points (-0.39%)

HANG SENG = DOWN -850.60 points (-3.13%)

SHANGHAI COMPOSITE = DOWN -36.9 points (-0.94%)

CC’s Polymarket Market of the Week

Given the Trump comments on Friday 10th October about not maybe wanting to meet President Xi, it seems apt to put that Polymarket market in this segment.

At the time of writing (Saturday 11th October evening), there is a 62% chance of this meeting happening before 31st October 2025.

This is undervalued to me, as I believe that the probability is higher. The US Government is still on shutdown, so it is not exactly like Trump has much else to do at the moment.

Plus, Scott Bessent will probably have a word with Trump and signify the importance of meeting his Chinese counterpart.

Watch this space but do go and have a look at the market yourself on Polymarket.

Podcasts & posts in the week ahead

The podcast with Daniela Cambone will be released on Monday 13th October. It is currently available to paid subscribers and founding members.

Recordings are also due to take place this week with Jesse Day and

. Expect a wide range of commodity, macroeconomic and geopolitical topics to be discussed.

The Mid-Month Macro with Chris Stadele of

will be recorded and released on Wednesday 15th October.

I’m also finalising a piece that explains how Silver could reach $17,000 per ounce. Yes, you read that correctly! $17,000 per ounce! That post will be out on Tuesday morning.

and I will also be teaming up to provide a latest on the silver market as well. This should be out this coming Thursday.

Thank you for being part of The Contrarian Capitalist community!

