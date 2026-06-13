Welcome to The Contrarian Capitalist Market Wrap for Saturday 13th June 2026.

This Market Wrap is out slightly earlier than usual this weekend on account of doing 2 x 1 on 1 UK meet ups this weekend. If you are UK based and want a meetup session, then please e-mail me at thecontrariancapitalist@gmail.com

Major Indices - Weekly Moves

Legend: 🟢 Up | 🟡 Unchanged | 🔴 Down

Polymarket Market of the Week

In a week of rate increases, it looks as though the Fed will not raise rates in the coming week.

If investors needed proof that the speculative cycle is still alive and well, SpaceX delivered it on Friday.

The company completed the largest IPO in history, raising approximately $75 billion at a valuation approaching $1.8 trillion. Shares opened strongly and quickly surged more than 20%, briefly pushing the company’s valuation above $2 trillion.

Elon Musk became the world’s first trillionaire on paper as investors piled into what many see as the ultimate “future story” stock.

Despite months of discussion surrounding tighter liquidity, elevated rates and slowing economic growth, investors were willing to pay over 100 times annual revenue for a company that remains unprofitable. The offering was heavily oversubscribed and generated enormous retail participation.

The Nasdaq itself handled the record-breaking debut without issue and technology sentiment remained broadly constructive.

However, as I wrote last week, such a gigantic offering could temporarily absorb liquidity from other areas of the market as investors sell existing positions to participate in the IPO.

For us contrarian investors, the question is whether the IPO represents the beginning of a new technology boom or the final phase of a speculative cycle where insiders are rushing to hand shares to the public before conditions become less favourable.

My suspicion is that we are much closer to the end of this particular speculative phase than the beginning. The timing of the IPO, the valuations being assigned and the scramble for liquidity across the AI ecosystem all point in the same direction.

The IPO Window Is Wide Open

Taken together, the developments at SpaceX, Anthropic and OpenAI tell a remarkably consistent story.