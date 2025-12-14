Welcome to The Contrarian Capitalist Market Wrap for Sunday 14th December 2025!

Summary of the major indices last week

DOW JONES = 48,458.05 - UP +503.06 points (+1.05%) - New All Time High

NASDAQ = 25,196.72 - DOWN -495.33 points (-1.93%)

S & P 500 = 6,827.42 - DOWN -42.97 points (-0.63%)

RUSSELL 2000 = 2,552.3 - UP +27.9 points (+1.11%)

FTSE 100 = 9,665.8 - UP +5.8 points (+0.06%)

FTSE 250 = 21,897 - DOWN -174 points (-0.79%)

DAX = 24,186.49 - UP +158.35 points (+0.66%)

NIKKEI = 50,152 - DOWN -468 points (-0.92%)

HANG SENG = 25,976.79 - DOWN -108.29 points (-0.42%)

SHANGHAI COMPOSITE = 3,889.3 - DOWN 13.5 points (-0.34%)

Podcasts & posts in the weeks ahead

The Mid-Month Macro with Chris Stadele of LiveSquawk Commodity Corner will be recorded and released on Monday 15th December.

Chris Vermeulen of The Technical Traders and I will be recording on Sunday 14th December, Giacomo Prandelli of The Merchant's News and Ted J Butler from the Sound Money Report are all scheduled to appear on The Contrarian Capitalist podcast this coming week.

Polymarket Market of the Week

Kevin Hassett looked a shoe in a couple of weeks ago to be the new Fed Chair. As of late Saturday 13th December 2025, those odds are now at 52%, with Kevin Warsh at 38%. Difficult to call at the moment! My cash would still be on Kevin Hassett.

Last week we mentioned that it is important to take a step back and look at a 30,000ft view of the markets. We also mentioned about the new potential Fed Chair as well as a delayed jobs data meaning that a 25bps cut by the Fed was pretty much nailed on for Wednesday 10th December 2025.

And that is exactly what we got!