Market Wrap 15/02/2026 - Is the house of cards falling?

Overall, global markets remain near record levels (USA) but are pushing onwards and upwards around the world, yet the underlying drivers tell a more complicated story. From accelerating government debt in the United States to fiscal expansion in Japan and sluggish growth in Europe, the structural pressures are building quietly beneath the surface.

This week’s developments raise a simple but uncomfortable question: are we witnessing resilience, or are we watching a highly leveraged system hold together just a little longer?

Here’s what actually mattered this week, and what to watch next.

Major Indices - Weekly Moves

Legend: 🟢 Up | 🟡 Unchanged | 🔴 Down

Note that it was a case of USA down and everything else UP!

Polymarket Market of the Week

Polymarket’s market of the week continues my dislike of the current UK Government by looking at the chances of a new Prime Minister by the end of the year.

I think that the No Next PM in 2026 should be much higher, purely because Sir Keir Starmer is likely to ride this all out no matter what!

Podcasts & Videos in the week ahead

Syntholene Energy CEO Dan Sutton, The Crude Chronicles and GoldCore CEO David Russell are all scheduled to be on the show this coming week.

This Week in Markets & Macro

Japan: Supermajority Secured, Yen Under Pressure?

The big story out of Japan was Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi securing a 315 seat supermajority in Sunday’s snap election. On paper, that means reform momentum. In practice, it likely means more fiscal expansion and continued monetary accommodation.

The Nikkei surged above 62,500 on the news before cooling off later in the week. Equity traders may cheer political stability, but currency markets see the other side of the equation. Reform via stimulus typically translates into more debt issuance and more pressure on the Yen. Japan will likely look to save the bond market rather than the currency.

And we all know what persistent currency debasement tends to support. Gold does not complain.

The Yen strengthened this week v the USD and the 10-year bond dropped slightly.

Thailand 2026: The Polls Get It Wrong Again

The Thailand election result caught pollsters off guard. The media framing around it is worth studying.

As Tom Luongo pointed out in the recent podcast, polls are often narrative tools more than predictive ones. This is not just a Western phenomenon. Media bias and expectation management operate globally. If you are trading politics, you must trade the incentives behind the information, not the headline itself.

China: 9.5 Billion Passenger Trips and Closed Markets

China expects a record 9.5 billion passenger trips during the Spring Festival.

That is a staggering number and a reminder of the internal scale of the Chinese economy. With mainland markets closed for the holiday, liquidity thins in parts of Asia. It always raises an interesting question: what might Western markets attempt while China is temporarily sidelined?

Never underestimate timing in geopolitics or in capital markets. Watch out for gold and silver in what could be a wild week ahead!

United States: Debt Acceleration Continues

Speaking of pressure on fiat, the US added $481 billion in debt in just three months. That is not a typo.