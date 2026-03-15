Welcome to The Contrarian Capitalist Market Wrap for Sunday 15th March 2026.

Protect your wealth. Defend your freedom. Outsmart the system.

Equity markets finished the week on the back foot, with the S&P 500, NASDAQ & Dow Jones all closing lower as credit stress, rising bond yields and a strengthening dollar tightened financial conditions.

The Russell 2000 closed higher, likely on the back of the JOLTS report released on Friday 13th March.

Junk bonds are falling while oil prices surge above $100, a combination that has historically preceded periods of economic slowdown. Oil has the ability to go much higher from here!

Markets are beginning to confront an uncomfortable possibility: growth may be slowing just as inflation pressures are returning.

If that dynamic continues, investors could soon find themselves navigating the early stages of a stagflationary environment where liquidity disappears, credit becomes scarce and equity valuations face renewed pressure.

Major Indices - Weekly Moves

Legend: 🟢 Up | 🟡 Unchanged | 🔴 Down

Polymarket Market of the Week

Polymarket’s market of the week looks at the odds of the Strait of Hormuz traffic returning to normal by the end of April. 37% seems too high to me. Even if everything re-opened today, then it would still take many weeks for traffic to return to normal!

Please subscribe to Polymarket on Substack and to go and check out their website too.

Podcasts & Videos in the week ahead

There are no interview podcasts lined up for the week ahead. The Mid-Week macro will still be with you as per usual and I will look to write a market piece every day.

This is because more of you are asking for this to be done, as well as continuing to identify opportunities within the market and commodity spaces.

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Credit Stress Emerging Beneath the Surface

Stresses are growing in the $1.8–$2T private credit market, a sector that has quietly become a major source of financing for private equity backed companies.

Investors withdrew $3.7B from the BCRED private credit fund managed by Blackstone. The fund manages roughly $82B in assets, highlighting liquidity risks when investors demand cash from funds holding illiquid loans.

Blue Owl Capital allowed investors to redeem roughly 15% of a technology focused private credit vehicle after withdrawal requests exceeded normal limits.

Cliffwater capped redemptions after investors requested withdrawals exceeding 7% of its flagship $33B credit fund.

You might think this is manageable. But when major banks start to react, it becomes another warning sign. JPMorgan Chase has already tightened lending exposure to private credit funds after marking down some loan values.

Equity markets are already pricing in stress across alternative asset managers:

Apollo Global Management down ~26% YTD

KKR & Co. down ~31% YTD

Blackstone down ~30% YTD

Ares Management down ~35% YTD

Private credit, whether we like it or not, has become a key pillar of the modern shadow banking system, meaning tightening liquidity here can quickly spill into broader markets.