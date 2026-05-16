Welcome to The Contrarian Capitalist Market Wrap for Saturday 16th May 2026.

Major Indices - Weekly Moves

Legend: 🟢 Up | 🟡 Unchanged | 🔴 Down

Polymarket Market of the Week

We’re back to the UK this week as we look at whether or not there will be a ‘No-Confidence Vote’ against Sir Keir Starmer by 30th June 2026.

As this Market Wrap looks into, it has been a crazy week in UK politics, and it seems very plausible that the reason for this market trending downwards is that he might actually resign before both 30th June and any vote can be issued.

No wonder Gilts continue to move to the upside. A 0.6% GDP Growth in Q1 2026 isn’t exactly much to shout home about either!

On the surface, equity markets continued to grind higher Monday through Thursday before taking a hit on Friday due to ‘news’ coming out of U.S. and China talks. This left just the S&P 500 in the green for the week, but only just. It had been at around 7,500 on Thursday.

Bond yields pushed higher again, the US dollar strengthened materially, valuations continue to head to extreme historical territory levels, and geopolitical tension ultimately resurfaced between the US and China re Taiwan.

The result of all of this is a market that still looks strong in price terms, but increasingly fragile in its underlying macro alignment.

The most important development remains the move in bond markets. US long duration yields pushed higher again this week, with a weak 30-year Treasury auction clearing above 5%.

That level matters less as a headline and more as a signal that the marginal buyer of long dated US debt is becoming more price sensitive. After years of central bank dominance suppressing volatility and anchoring duration, the bond market is slowly re asserting a term premium.

This was something that Tom Bradshaw mentioned in our chart of the month video. The chart itself is below.