Summary of the major indices last week

DOW JONES = 47,147.48 - UP +160.38 points (+0.34%)

NASDAQ = 25,008.23 - DOWN -51.58 points (-0.21%)

S & P 500 = 6,734.10 - UP +5.29 points (+0.08%)

RUSSELL 2000 = 2,393 - DOWN -55.2 points (-2.25%)

FTSE 100 = 9,732.3 - DOWN -41.1 points (-0.42%)

FTSE 250 = 21,846 - UP +80 points (+0.37%)

DAX = 23,876.55 - UP +306.59 points (+1.30%)

NIKKEI = 50,438 - DOWN -26 points (-0.05%)

HANG SENG = 26,572.46 - UP +330.63 points (+1.26%)

SHANGHAI COMPOSITE = 3,990.5 - DOWN -13.8 points (-0.34%)

Podcasts & posts in the weeks ahead

Just a quick reminder that I am in Paraguay and will be here until 26th November. There are no other expert interview podcasts planned until Monday 1st December, with the exception of both the Mid-Month Macro with Chris Stadele of

on Monday 17th November and the episode featuring Norsemont Mining. Pending approval and logistics, that episode should be out on Tuesday 18th November.

Plenty of posts in the week ahead though as there is a summary Layman’s terms post, a massive opportunity that one is really looking at yet, as well as a commodity deep dive.

The aim is to also do the Mid-Week Macro video on Wednesday 19th November too.

Polymarket Market of the Week

We will continue to look at a

market of the week on the Weekly Wrap here on The Contrarian Capitalist. Last week I mentioned that I thought that the U.S. Government Shutdown was to go beyond 16th November but finish before Thanksgiving. With the U.S. shutdown now completed, I was 50% correct!

This week’s market of the week is the odds of another U.S. Government shutdown taking place by 31st January 2026, bear in mind that funding is currently only secured through to January 2026!

As always, I’d highly recommend you follow/subscribe to

NB - Market inserted on Saturday 15th November.

Equities Markets Summary & Chart Deck

NB - Plenty of anomalies in the charts this week due to the previous week close and open. This is why you will see a couple of charts with red candles but positive numbers.