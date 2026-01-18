Market Wrap 18/01/2026 – No Ruling, No Rally: US Markets Tread Water
Retail sales surprise to the upside as inflation pressures re-emerge and political uncertainty hangs over markets.
Welcome to The Contrarian Capitalist Market Wrap for Sunday 18th January 2026.
Markets spent the week in a holding pattern. With no US Supreme Court ruling, no decisive policy signals from Washington, and limited clarity from central banks, investors largely stood aside.
While headline data showed pockets of resilience in the US economy, rising political risk, inflation pressures, and shifting global trade dynamics kept risk appetite contained.
Here’s what actually mattered this week, and what to watch next.
Major Indices - Weekly Moves
Legend: 🟢 Up | 🟡 Unchanged | 🔴 Down
This Week in Markets & Macro
US equities traded in a subdued range, as the much-anticipated US Supreme Court ruling on tariffs expected on 14 January failed to materialise, removing a potential catalyst for volatility.
Political risk took centre stage after the Department of Justice subpoenaed the Federal Reserve and launched a criminal probe into Chair Jerome Powell. Powell’s public response added another layer of uncertainty for markets.
US unemployment continues to edge higher, with the rate now at 4.6%, up steadily from the 3.5% lows of 2023. Excluding Covid distortions, this marks the highest level since 2017 and is worth monitoring closely.