Markets spent the week in a holding pattern. With no US Supreme Court ruling, no decisive policy signals from Washington, and limited clarity from central banks, investors largely stood aside.

While headline data showed pockets of resilience in the US economy, rising political risk, inflation pressures, and shifting global trade dynamics kept risk appetite contained.

Here’s what actually mattered this week, and what to watch next.

Major Indices - Weekly Moves

Legend: 🟢 Up | 🟡 Unchanged | 🔴 Down

Polymarket Market of the Week

Thank you to Polymarket for sponsoring the Market Wrap. This week we look at whether or not Jerome Powell will be federally charged by the end of June. I highly doubt it and agree with the current 11% chance of this happening.

Market added on Saturday 16th January 2026.

Podcasts & Videos in the week ahead

Paul Musson, Tom Bradshaw and Chris Rutherglen of Gold Investor Research are all lined up to record this coming week.

Also coming out tomorrow will be a Uranium deep dive with Ozeco, as well as the mid-week macro on Wednesday. I am also working on re-explaining the Yen/Yen Carry Trade and how to possibly capitalise from this, as well as a look at a couple of potentially beneficial Oil stocks.

This Week in Markets & Macro