Welcome to The Contrarian Capitalist Market Wrap for Saturday 18th July 2026.

Major Indices - Weekly Moves

Legend: 🟢 Up | 🟡 Unchanged | 🔴 Down

Polymarket Market of the Week

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Executive Summary

Soft US CPI and PPI prints have supported rate-cut expectations and kept US equities relatively calm, reinforcing the “buy the dip” narrative in developed markets.

In contrast, South Korea’s explosive retail leveraged unwind has sent the KOSPI sharply lower, creating the clearest near-term test of whether the AI/semiconductor dip will be bought.

With over 1 in 30 working-age adults hit by margin calls, forced selling pressure remains heavy. Capital is rotating toward cheaper Asian alternatives, while the $1 Trillion Question looms: will institutional buyers absorb these levels, or will the deleveraging cascade create broader contagion?

US Inflation: Soft Prints Support the “Buy the Dip” Case (For Now)

Tuesday’s US CPI print for June came in softer than expected at +3.5% year on year (vs +3.8% forecast), with a -0.4% m/m drop. PPI also undershot at +5.5% year on year.

Both prints were heavily distorted lower by June’s energy price collapse, but these prices have since rebounded sharply in July amid Middle East tensions.

These readings kept US rate-cut expectations faintly alive, as seen in the Polymarket Market of the Week above.





USD & Bonds

The dollar weakened after the aforementioned soft US inflation data. Longer-dated Treasury yields eased modestly on the softer prints, but real yields remain elevated.

Bonds remain in a “not yet” phase for meaningful outperformance as the environment is still too uncertain for a sustained bond rally.

This excellent chart below from Alasdair Macleod shows the similarities between the 1970’s and 2026 Oil Shocks. Note the wild differences in Debt to GDP, Inflation and Bond Yields.