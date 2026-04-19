Welcome to The Contrarian Capitalist Market Wrap for Sunday 19th April 2026.

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Major Indices - Weekly Moves

Legend: 🟢 Up | 🟡 Unchanged | 🔴 Down

Polymarket Market of the Week

Polymarket’s market of the week checks back in with whether or not Strait of Hormuz traffic will return to normal by the end of April 2026. I highly doubt it because we have 2 sides saying 2 different things and the build-up in troops in the area should be of concern. Is the Strait open or closed? Who knows! Iranian Gunboats supposedly opened fire on a tanker on Saturday 18th April, thus causing chao.

NB - Chart added on Saturday 18th April 2026.

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V Shaped Illusions?

The markets are clearly in buoyant mode. Truces and ceasefires are delicately holding up (despite deployment of more US troops), VIX is down and the markets surge onwards and upwards.

I commented last week about market mismanagement and misunderstanding and I still stand by that. There is too much going on behind the scenes (credit stresses etc) for everyone to be too optimistic at present.

That being said, it was also noted that we could see more upside purely because the environment is very heavily orientated towards what is going on in the Middle East.

The headlines from this week have been very positive, they have shown de-escalation with more hints of further de-escalation ahead.

However, if the conflict is announced as officially being ‘over’ then expect some shooting candles!

The V shaped recoveries thus far look too manufactured for my liking, as seen by the DAX, FTSE and Nikkei below.

On the surface, everything looks strong and the markets have chosen optimism. Volatility has eased. Credit has held together and HYG has moved higher.

US equities also responded aggressively, helped partly by earnings season too. The rebound has been sharp, fast, and technically impressive. This is exactly the kind of price action that pulls sidelined capital back into the market.

However, beneath that surface, the picture is far less convincing.