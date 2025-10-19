Welcome to The Contrarian Capitalist Market Wrap for Sunday 19th October 2025.

Summary of the major indices last week

DOW JONES = UP +711.01 points (+1.56%)

NASDAQ = UP +596.21 points (+2.46%)

S & P 500 = UP +114.48 points (+1.70%)

DAX = DOWN -410.47 points (-1.69%)

FTSE 100 = UP +0.40 points (+0.00%)

NIKKEI = UP +2,397 points (+5.23%)

HANG SENG = DOWN -1,043.22 points (-3.97%)

SHANGHAI COMPOSITE = DOWN -76.5 points (-1.95%)

Podcasts & posts in the week ahead

Paul from

explained the brotherhood between Putin and Xi, whilst also looking at the 30,000ft geopolitical and macro-economic views. This episode will be released to all free subscribers on Monday 20th October.

This coming week I will look at the possibility of Silver achieving triple digits. The pullback on Friday 17th October should be welcomed and there might be more downside before upside. You can read more about that here.

There will be the usual midweek macro and then the commodity wrap will be with you on Friday 24th October after market close.

Federal Reserve, QT, rate cuts, bonus audio, chart deck and much more

Jerome Powell strongly suggested that balance sheet reduction is likely to end. He said…