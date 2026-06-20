Welcome to The Contrarian Capitalist Market Wrap for Saturday 20th June 2026.

Major Indices - Weekly Moves

Legend: 🟢 Up | 🟡 Unchanged | 🔴 Down

Polymarket Market of the Week

Fresh off the back of raising to their highest rate since 1995, the odds of the Bank of Japan increasing again in July are very minimal.

News from last weekend that the U.S. and Iran had effectively reached a deal to end hostilities triggered a strong risk-on move across global equities.

Monday’s session saw clear gap-up opens followed by continued buying in the KOSPI, NIKKEI, and NASDAQ.

Asian indices in particular maintained their strength throughout the week, with the KOSPI closing above 9,000 and the NIKKEI pushing past 71,000.

The NASDAQ, however, gave back some gains on Wednesday 17th June after Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh delivered a notably hawkish post-meeting statement.

Asia’s Strong Performance – KOSPI Leads the Way

The KOSPI delivered an impressive weekly gain of more than 11%, outperforming many global peers. This surge was driven by a combination of factors, including the aforementioned geopolitical news.

More open shipping routes, bringing broader trade flows, are all positive for South Korea’s export-oriented economy.

At the same time, the ongoing global AI-driven demand for high-bandwidth memory chips continued to support Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, which remain the dominant drivers of the index.

Domestic earnings momentum and a generally improved risk appetite further amplified the move. While the index has already posted extraordinary gains for the year to date on the back of the semiconductor cycle, this week’s advance showed how quickly sentiment can shift when geopolitical tensions ease.

Bank of Japan Raises Rates to 1.00%

The Bank of Japan (BoJ) lifted its base rate to 1.00%. This is the highest rate since 1995 and the move (in my opinion) is marking the definitive end of Japan’s ultra-cheap money era and represents one of the key catalysts that could destabilise the long-running Yen Carry Trade.

4 Reasons why the Yen Carry Trade could blow up