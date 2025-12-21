Welcome to The Contrarian Capitalist Market Wrap for Sunday 21st December 2025!

Due to a continuing multitude of coughing fits, there is no bonus audio this week. Please accept my apologies for this.

Summary of the major indices last week

DOW JONES = 48,134.89 - DOWN -323.16 points (-0.67%)

NASDAQ = 25,346.18 - UP +149.44 points (+0.59%)

S & P 500 = 6,834.49 - UP +7.07 points (+0.10%)

RUSSELL 2000 = 2,530.4 - DOWN -21.4 points (-0.84%)

FTSE 100 = 9,876.37 - UP +211.50 points (+2.19%)

FTSE 250 = 22,415 - UP +518 points (+2.37%)

DAX = 24,288.40 - UP +101.91 points (+0.42%)

NIKKEI = 50,342 - UP +190 points (+0.38%)

HANG SENG = 25,690.53 - DOWN -286.26 points (-1.10%)

SHANGHAI COMPOSITE = 3,890.4 - UP +1.1 points (+0.03%)

The biggest economic news out this week just gone was the Jobs report, released on 16th December. Headline numbers were:

41,000 net jobs added over the past four months

The unemployment rate hit 4.6% in November versus a 3.9% average since 2022

Real rates suggest five more Fed rate cuts are possible

You can read the full article here. In short, the situation is not healthy and is worth monitoring moving forwards. So much so that UMich Survey Sees ‘Current Conditions’ In America As The Worst In 47 Years.

In the world of interest rates, we know that the Federal Reserve cut by 25bps on Wednesday 10th December.

The Bank of England cut its base rate to 3.75%, whereas the Bank of Japan went the other way and raised rates to 0.75%, the highest level in 30 years. The ECB left its main rate unchanged at 2.15%. All of these events happened on Thursday 18th December.