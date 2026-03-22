Welcome to The Contrarian Capitalist Market Wrap for Sunday 22nd March 2026.

Protect your wealth. Defend your freedom. Outsmart the system.

The Cracks Are No Longer Subtle

The red flags are no longer theoretical. They are now visible across multiple asset classes, and more importantly, they are beginning to connect.

We are not looking at isolated weakness. We are looking at stress moving through the system and bubbling up to the surface.

At the centre of it all sits what increasingly resembles the early stages of a credit event, which has now spread to Buy Now Pay Later companies.

Not quite a collapse, but the kind of tightening, repricing, and fragility that historically precedes one.

Geopolitics remains the accelerant. Markets do not price what we want to happen. They price risk and uncertainty. I would say that they are pricing in the duration of this conflict but that would be a lie.

It seems as though many think that this will be a very short event. I initially thought the same but now believe that this has a long way to go. and duration of conflict. I appreciate that President Trump has hinted that the U.S is close to withdrawing, but I will believe that when I see it.

The longer tensions persist then the more embedded inflation becomes, more supply shocks happen and the worse financial instability becomes.

Major Indices - Weekly Moves

Legend: 🟢 Up | 🟡 Unchanged | 🔴 Down

Polymarket Market of the Week

Polymarket’s market of the week looks at the likely Fed decision in April. It’s pretty nailed on to be honest and would take an exceptional set of circumstances for anything other than ‘no change’.

Please subscribe to Polymarket on Substack and to go and check out their website too.

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The Dollar Story Is Misleading

The US Dollar Index (DXY) softened this week, but that masks a more important reality. This is not a clean dollar bear trend. It is a fragmented currency environment.