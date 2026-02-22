Welcome to The Contrarian Capitalist Market Wrap for Sunday 22nd February 2026.

Markets spent the week balancing two competing forces: rising geopolitical tension and a still resilient macro backdrop. Headlines were dominated by escalating U.S.–Iran rhetoric, but price action tells a more measured story.

Yields climbed. The dollar strengthened. Equities wobbled somewhat but most ended up on the week. As always, we focus not on the noise, but on what actually moved, and why.

Major Indices - Weekly Moves

Polymarket Market of the Week

Polymarket’s market of the week looks at whether or not the court will force President Trump to refund tariffs.

This Week in Markets and Macro

Overall

U.S. Iran tensions became the primary driver of risk sentiment after President Trump gave Tehran a 10-15 day deadline to curb its nuclear program. Markets began pricing in a modest geopolitical risk premium, particularly in energy and currencies.

Global equities remained resilient despite escalating rhetoric. The STOXX 600 finished higher on the week while U.S. futures held steady. Capital rotation continues, with flows gradually shifting from crowded U.S. technology exposure toward European equities and cyclicals.

Oil remained firm as supply disruption risk entered pricing models, reinforcing inflation sensitivity across bond markets.

U.S. News