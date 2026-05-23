Welcome to The Contrarian Capitalist Market Wrap for Saturday 23rd May 2026.

Major Indices - Weekly Moves

Legend: 🟢 Up | 🟡 Unchanged | 🔴 Down

Polymarket Market of the Week

A hawkish shift from the Federal Reserve occurred as U.S. macro data surprised to the upside as both growth and inflation data higher came in higher than expected.

As a result, and with a continually divided Fed, it is not a surprise to see that the odds of ‘No Rate Cuts’ remaining quite high. Further economic data (especially data after the Iran War started) might change this situation. Watch this space!

The S&P 500 finished the week higher yet again, marking 8 consecutive weeks of gains. Momentum remains firmly to the upside and for now the bulls remain in control.

Europe bounced back with the FTSE 250 and DAX having strong weeks.

With markets partying like there is no tomorrow, investors appear increasingly convinced that the current geopolitical and inflationary backdrop will resolve itself neatly. That assumption deserves scrutiny.

Before diving in, a reminder that Monday 25th May is a bank holiday in England and also Memorial Day in the United States. Liquidity could therefore be thinner than usual on Monday.

The Market is probably underestimating Iran

From a contrarian perspective (because that is the whole purpose of this publication), Wall Street’s apparent confidence that the Iran conflict will conclude quickly and cleanly looks increasingly questionable.

Markets have rallied on hopes of de-escalation, reopened oil flows and a contained regional conflict. But that optimism seems rooted more in short term trader psychology than in the structural realities of the Middle East.

Iran has suffered major strikes against nuclear facilities, military infrastructure and leadership networks since late February. Yet despite the damage, Tehran has shown little willingness to capitulate to US and Israeli demands surrounding uranium enrichment and dismantlement.

Reports suggest Iran is actively rebuilding missile inventories, restoring underground facilities and repositioning proxy networks. Analysts estimate that much of Iran’s hardened underground infrastructure remains accessible despite recent strikes.

This matters because Iran has historically favoured long wars of attrition rather than decisive conventional battles. Tehran’s strategy has always been asymmetric: drones, cyber operations, proxies, shipping disruption and energy chokepoints.

That creates a very different risk profile than the one currently priced into markets.

Negotiations Still Face Massive Gaps

Diplomatic headlines continue to create optimism, but the underlying disagreements remain enormous.

The United States and Israel want verifiable dismantlement of Iran’s nuclear capabilities and no meaningful breakout potential. Iran wants regime survival, sanctions relief and strategic deterrence.

History also suggests caution as agreements involving Iran have often served as temporary pauses rather than permanent solutions. In geopolitical terms, ceasefires frequently become intermissions rather than finales.

Meanwhile, reports continue to emerge of Israeli preparations for renewed military operations should talks collapse. In short, I think that the market is wildly mispricing current events.

NVIDIA Continues to Dominate (on paper)

The standout corporate story this week was undoubtedly NVIDIA.