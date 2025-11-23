Welcome to The Contrarian Capitalist Market Wrap for Sunday 23rd November 2025!

Summary of the major indices last week

DOW JONES = 46,245.56 - DOWN -901.92 points (-1.91%)

NASDAQ = 24,239.56 - DOWN -768.68 points (-3.07%)

S & P 500 = 6,602.98 - DOWN -131.12 points (-1.95%)

RUSSELL 2000 = 2,372.7 - DOWN -20.4 points (-0.85%)

FTSE 100 = 9,575 - DOWN -116.2 points (-1.20%)

FTSE 250 = 21,381 - DOWN -466 points (-2.13%)

DAX = 23,091.87 - DOWN -784.68 points (-3.29%)

NIKKEI = 48,674 - DOWN -1,764 points (-3.50%)

HANG SENG = 25,220.03 - DOWN -1,352.44 points (-5.09%)

SHANGHAI COMPOSITE = 3,834.90 - DOWN -155.6 points (-3.90%)

Podcasts & posts in the weeks ahead

Just a quick reminder that I am in Paraguay and will be here until 26th November. There are no other expert interview podcasts planned until Monday 1st December.

The posts scheduled for the week ahead include a look at the Gold/Oil ratio as well as a deep dive into both Tin & Cobalt.

There will NOT be a Mid-Week Macro on Wednesday 26th November due to being in transit all day.

The Commodity Wrap will be with you on Friday 28th November (maybe a Thanksgiving/Black Friday offer too) and the Market Wrap will be with you on Sunday 30th November.

Polymarket Market of the Week

There has been talk (and a 28-point proposal) for the Russia/Ukraine War to end. I don’t see this happened, so I believe that 16% in favour of yes by the end of 2025 is way too generous. I’d have this at nearer to 1-2%. The EU needs and wants war and they will do whatever they can in order to make sure that this unfortunately happens.

CC’s Market Audio & News Articles

0:00 -11:49

Putin backs US plan for ending Ukraine war as Trump gives Kyiv deadline to accept

French General: We Must Be Ready To ‘Lose Our Children’ In War With Russia

How Andrew Jackson Freed America From Central Bank Control... And Why It Matters Now

Equities Markets Summary & Chart Deck