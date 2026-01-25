Welcome to The Contrarian Capitalist Market Wrap for Sunday 25th January 2026.

Geopolitics was the theme of the week. There was the threat of tariffs, then that threat was taken away. Markets continue to trade headlines rather than fundamentals, a dynamic that tends to work; until it doesn’t.

Here’s what actually mattered this week, and what to watch next.

Major Indices - Weekly Moves

Legend: 🟢 Up | 🟡 Unchanged | 🔴 Down

Polymarket Market of the Week

Polymarket’s market of the week is another look at the Interest Rate outlook for the US, especially given the recent jobs data report as well as CPE.

It’s clear that most people don’t see much happening until the summer. This is a sentiment that makes sense in my opinion.

As always, I’d highly recommend you follow/subscribe to Polymarket on Substack and to go and check out the website too.

Podcasts & Videos in the week ahead

I’m working on the first two Contrarian Capitalist company deep-dive, which will provide paid subscribers with two companies that have a lot of potential upside within the mining space.

Podcast guests lined up for this coming week include The Sirius Report (commodities focused conversation), Paul Kiker of Kiker Wealth Management and Rudy Havenstein (a non-market open Q&A).

The Monthly Wrap with Chris Stadele of LiveSquawk Commodity Corner will be recorded on Thursday 29th January AM.

This Week in Markets & Macro