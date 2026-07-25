Welcome to The Contrarian Capitalist Market Wrap for Saturday 25th July 2026.

Major Indices - Weekly Moves

Legend: 🟢 Up | 🟡 Unchanged | 🔴 Down

Polymarket Market of the Week

Given the raft of inflationary events happening at the moment, it is not a surprise to see the odds of a Fed rate hike increasing. Watch out for next CPI and PPI data as this would likely further increase these odds.

The Rule Symposium 2026 might have been and gone but you can still get access to all of the recordings, up until 31st December 2026.

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Last week we asked whether or not the dip would be bought.

I highlighted that the next 3-4 weeks would be crucial and that ‘‘My best guess is that the Korean dip is unlikely to be bought aggressively in the immediate future. Retail deleveraging and margin-call selling are still in progress’’

This week was another choppy week in the KOSPI, which is one of the most volatile in the world.