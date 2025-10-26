Welcome to The Contrarian Capitalist Market Wrap for Sunday 26th October 2025.

A quick look ahead and the most ‘important’ event this coming week will be the Federal Reserve meeting on 28th/29th October. It is expected that there will be a 25bps cut and it is quite probable that the markets have already priced this in!

Summary of the major indices last week

DOW JONES = 47,207.12 - UP +711.01 points (+1.56%)

NASDAQ = 25,358.15 - UP +596.21 points (+2.46%)

S & P 500 = 6,791.68 - UP +127.68 points (+1.92%)

RUSSELL 2000 = 2,512.4 - UP +50.7 points (+2.06%) - NEWLY ADDED

DAX = 24,239.89 - UP +408.90 points (+1.72%)

FTSE 100 = 9,633.50 - UP +251.10 points (+2.68%)

NIKKEI = 49,486 - UP +1,278 points (+2.65%)

HANG SENG = 26,160.15 - UP +913.05 points (+3.62%)

SHANGHAI COMPOSITE = 3,950.30 - UP +27.9 points (+0.71%)

Podcasts & posts in the week ahead

James Henry Anderson from SD Bullion and

are both scheduled to record this coming week.

There will also be a Layman’s terms article about gold and silver market terminology released on Tuesday 28th October. The midweek macro will be with you on Wednesday 29th October.

The Monthly Wrap with Chris Stadele of

will be recorded on Monday 3rd November. This is due to family and holiday commitments.

