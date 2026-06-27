Welcome to The Contrarian Capitalist Market Wrap for Saturday 27th June 2026.

Major Indices - Weekly Moves

Legend: 🟢 Up | 🟡 Unchanged | 🔴 Down

Polymarket Market of the Week

In European summer, most people are away enjoying time with their friends and family, which means that less European eyes are on the markets. Given that and recent rate hikes, it is not a surprise to see that the ECB Interest Rate hike odds for July are extremely low. No change would make a lot of sense.

And it is the same with the Bank of England as well.

With debts mounting up and various economic stresses appearing to resurface (more on them below), the less wiggle room central banks will have moving forwards. They are pretty much in a catch 22.

South Korea plays a game of FAFO

South Korea made the mistake of proposing to tax unrealised gains. The Dutch tried this at the start of the year and that didn’t end well. South Korea obviously didn’t get that memo.

Under current laws in most countries, investors are taxed only when they sell a stock and realize a profit.

Under a proposal to tax unrealised gains, investors could owe tax on paper gains they have not sold or collected, simply for holding a stock that went up in value.

This is absolutely ridiculous imo.

It is fair to say that the KOSPI didn’t like that on Tuesday 23rd June!