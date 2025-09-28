Welcome to The Contrarian Capitalist Market Wrap for Sunday 28th September 2025.

As it happened: Starmer says people will not be able to work in UK without digital ID - BBC News

Trump’s UN speech sparks European anxiety over shared global commitments

Trump official ‘assaulted inside UN by leftist lunatic’ during General Assembly | Daily Mail Online

$400 Inflation Refund Checks Now Being Mailed Out To 8.2 Million NY Households | ZeroHedge

Summary of the major indices last week

DOW JONES = DOWN -67.98 points (-0.15%)

NASDAQ = DOWN -112.41 points (-0.50%)

S & P 500 = DOWN -20.66 points (-0.31%)

DAX = UP +100.06 points (+0.42%)

FTSE 100 = UP +78.70 points (+0.85%)

NIKKEI = DOWN -136 points (-0.30%)

HANG SENG = DOWN -416.90 points (-.1.57%)

SHANGHAI COMPOSITE = DOWN -25.2 points (-0.65%)

Podcasts & posts in the week ahead

Josh Young from Bison Insights spoke about Nat Gas, Oil and a potentially huge opportunity in the oil industry. This will be released to all subscribers on Tuesday 30th September.

Lobo Tiggre joined me to go over this Copper Mine News as well as a 30,000ft view of what is going on in the markets and metals at present. This will be released to all subscribers on Monday 29th September. on this week.

Steven Penny will be recording on Monday 29th September and this will be released to paid subscribers first.

Chris Stadele from

and I will be recording the September end of month macro on Tuesday 30th September. This will be released after market close on Tuesday 30th September.

and I are also working on a Q&A about Digital IDs. This will be released on Wednesday 1st October 2025.

There will also be a guest post by

this coming week!

