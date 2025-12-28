Welcome to The Contrarian Capitalist Market Wrap for Sunday 28th December 2025!

Summary of the major indices last week

DOW JONES = 48,710.97 - UP +576.08 points (+1.20%) - Highest ever close

NASDAQ = 25,644.38 - UP +298.20 points (+1.18%)

S & P 500 = 6,929.95 - UP +95.46 points (+1.40%)

RUSSELL 2000 = 2,535.9 - DOWN -1.3 points (-0.05%)

FTSE 100 = 9,867.74 - DOWN -8.63 points (-0.09%)

FTSE 250 = 22,402 - DOWN -13 points (-0.06%) - Anomaly in chart

DAX = 24,340.06 - UP +51.66 points (+0.21%)

NIKKEI = 50,645 - UP +303 points (+0.60%)

HANG SENG = 25,818.92 - UP +128.40 points (+0.50%)

SHANGHAI COMPOSITE = 3,963.7 - UP +73.2 points (+1.88%)

Podcasts & posts in the weeks ahead

The schedule for the week ahead is as follows:

Monday 29th December - 2026 predictions preview (post and audio)

Wednesday 31st December - End of month (and year) macro with LiveSquawk Commodity Corner (video)

Thursday 1st January - 2025 predictions review (post and audio)

Friday 2nd January - Commodity Wrap (post)

Sunday 4th January - Market Wrap (post)

The expert interview podcasts will be re-commencing on Monday 5th January with The Sirius Report being the first guest of the year!

Polymarket Market of the Week

With Trump and Zelenskyy meeting on Sunday, it is a good time to dip into the odds of Ukraine officially agreeing to a US backed ceasefire.

I’ll take the no on all of the below. I doubt that this will happen even by the end of March 2026 to be honest.

NB - Chart added on Saturday 27th December 2025

KEY MARKET POINTS FROM THE WEEK JUST GONE