Market Wrap 28/12/2025 – Santa Claus Rally or Classic Bull Trap?
S&P, NASDAQ & Dow Weekly Recap + Yields, DXY, Macro Signals and much more
Welcome to The Contrarian Capitalist Market Wrap for Sunday 28th December 2025!
Protect your wealth. Defend your freedom. Outsmart the system!
NB - There will be some small changes to both the Commodity and Market Wraps in 2026! They will both be tidied up & made more concise.
Summary of the major indices last week
DOW JONES = 48,710.97 - UP +576.08 points (+1.20%) - Highest ever close
NASDAQ = 25,644.38 - UP +298.20 points (+1.18%)
S & P 500 = 6,929.95 - UP +95.46 points (+1.40%)
RUSSELL 2000 = 2,535.9 - DOWN -1.3 points (-0.05%)
FTSE 100 = 9,867.74 - DOWN -8.63 points (-0.09%)
FTSE 250 = 22,402 - DOWN -13 points (-0.06%) - Anomaly in chart
DAX = 24,340.06 - UP +51.66 points (+0.21%)
NIKKEI = 50,645 - UP +303 points (+0.60%)
HANG SENG = 25,818.92 - UP +128.40 points (+0.50%)
SHANGHAI COMPOSITE = 3,963.7 - UP +73.2 points (+1.88%)
Become a paid subscriber and get early access to expert interview podcast as well as access to the Friday Commodity Wrap, Sunday Market Wrap and much more. Starting at just $9.17 per month, it’s exceptional value to protect your wealth, defend your freedom, and outsmart the system.
Podcasts & posts in the weeks ahead
The schedule for the week ahead is as follows:
Monday 29th December - 2026 predictions preview (post and audio)
Wednesday 31st December - End of month (and year) macro with LiveSquawk Commodity Corner (video)
Thursday 1st January - 2025 predictions review (post and audio)
Friday 2nd January - Commodity Wrap (post)
Sunday 4th January - Market Wrap (post)
The expert interview podcasts will be re-commencing on Monday 5th January with The Sirius Report being the first guest of the year!
Polymarket Market of the Week
With Trump and Zelenskyy meeting on Sunday, it is a good time to dip into the odds of Ukraine officially agreeing to a US backed ceasefire.
I’ll take the no on all of the below. I doubt that this will happen even by the end of March 2026 to be honest.
As always, I’d highly recommend you follow/subscribe to Polymarket on Substack and to go and check out the website too.
NB - Chart added on Saturday 27th December 2025
2-Hour Private Strategy Call with The Contrarian Capitalist
A focused two-hour session covering anything you want, including commodities, macro, Plan B strategies, residency, property, precious metals or geopolitics. You set the agenda and get clear, actionable guidance.
$147, valid until 31st Dec 2025
PAID SUBS GET A DISCOUNT (behind the paywall)
NB - I am not a financial advisor
KEY MARKET POINTS FROM THE WEEK JUST GONE
The Santa Claus rally in the U.S was somewhat muted in my opinion, but the charts are awash with green
Dow Jones reached all new time highs
S&P nears 7,000