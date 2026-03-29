Welcome to The Contrarian Capitalist Market Wrap for Sunday 29th March 2026.

Protect your wealth. Defend your freedom. Outsmart the system.

NB - Next week’s Market Wrap will be with you on Saturday 4th April rather than Easter Sunday itself.

This Market Wrap is sponsored by Adam Fayed.

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Major Indices - Weekly Moves

Legend: 🟢 Up | 🟡 Unchanged | 🔴 Down

Polymarket Market of the Week

Polymarket’s market of the week looks at the odds of Strait of Hormuz traffic returning to normal by end of April? You can see that these odds have been slipping for a while. Nothing is impossible but I would have this a lot lower to be honest.

The longer this goes on, then the longer (and higher) energy will go. That will continue to have an impact on global markets.

Please subscribe to Polymarket on Substack and to go and check out their website too.

The Annual Rule Symposium on Natural Resource Investing will take place at the historical Boca Raton Resort, in Boca Raton, FL, July 6-10, 2026! You can attend in person or online.

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Rule Symposium 6th - 10th July 2026

2026 is looking eerily similar to 2007/2008. Cash is king in times like these.

Private credit has come under significant stress this year. Liquidity issues, redemption pressures, overvaluations and capital controls are all beginning to surface at the same time. I am not calling an imminent collapse, but the warning signs are clearly building.

The week began with Apollo Private Credit Fund gating investors, while other funds saw downgrades into junk territory from Moody’s. Shortly after, UBS halted withdrawals from a $469 million real estate fund, informing investors they may not be able to access their capital for up to three years.

We have seen this before. In June 2007, Bear Stearns froze withdrawals in two hedge funds. Within a year, Lehman Brothers collapsed and the global financial crisis followed.

The parallels are not exact, but they are close enough to demand attention.

UBS has likely looked at its underlying real estate exposure and recognised a simple truth. The assets are not worth what they were marked at and that selling them would crystallise significant losses. Like many others, they appear to be delaying that reality for as long as possible.

But that window is now closing.

Credit Stress Is Spilling into Real Estate