Welcome to The Contrarian Capitalist Market Wrap for Sunday 30th November 2025!

Summary of the major indices last week

DOW JONES = 47,716.42 - UP +1,471.01 points (+3.18%)

NASDAQ = 25,434.88 - UP +1,195.31 points (+4.93%)

S & P 500 = 6,849.08 - UP +246.10 points (+3.73%)

RUSSELL 2000 = 2,494.8 - UP +112.4 points (+4.72%)

FTSE 100 = 9,712.3 - UP +137.3 points (+1.43%)

FTSE 250 = 22,158 - UP +778 points (+3.64%)

DAX = 23,836.79 - UP +774.92 points (+3.23%)

NIKKEI = 50,234 - UP +1,560 points (+3.20%)

HANG SENG = 25,858.89 - UP +638.87 points (+2.53%)

SHANGHAI COMPOSITE = 3,888.6 - UP +53.7 points (+1.40%)

Podcasts & posts in the weeks ahead

Plenty of excellent podcasts lined up this week, including with Dr

Prins,

of John Rubino’s Substack, Jay Martin of Cambridge House and also Rudy Havenstein!

The End-Month Macro with Chris Stadele of

is also scheduled for Monday 1st December and there is a lot to cover as per usual.

As always, expert interview podcasts are released to paid subscribers first. For early access, please consider becoming a paid subscriber and to support independent media.

Polymarket Market of the Week

Most of this market momentum in the week just gone has been due to increased expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut rates in December. This market now sits at an 87% chance of a 25bps cut and has certainly changed since the last time we covered it at the start of November.

As always, I’d highly recommend you follow/subscribe to

here on Substack and also go and

NB - Market added on Saturday 29th November 2025

Equities Markets Summary & Chart Deck