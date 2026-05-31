Welcome to The Contrarian Capitalist Market Wrap for Sunday 31st May 2026.

Major Indices - Weekly Moves

Legend: 🟢 Up | 🟡 Unchanged | 🔴 Down

Polymarket Market of the Week

Kevin Warsh and The Federal Reserve are stuck between a rock and a hard place.

Raise rates and that will exacerbate the debt situation. Not ideal when your debt to GDP is north of 100%. Lower rates and that will exacerbate inflation.

End result? Sit on your hands and hope for the best. This would explain why the odds of 0 rate cuts in 2026 are very high.

The KOSPI 2026 parties like the NASDAQ 1999

Congratulations to SK Hynix as it officially joined the trillion-dollar club last week.

The South Korean chip giant has become one of the clearest symbols yet of the AI driven melt up now gripping global equity markets. Shares have exploded higher alongside Samsung and Micron as investors continue piling into anything connected to AI, data centres, semi-conductors and computational infrastructure.

The move has been so extreme that South Korea’s KOSPI Index is now up more than 100% in 2026 alone.

This increasingly resembles the final stages of the NASDAQ melt up in 1999 (see chart below). Back then, investors convinced themselves that technological transformation justified permanently higher valuations and permanently lower risk.

The NASDAQ chart is below.

You can see that the NASDAQ surged in the late 1990’s, before suffering a large decline through to 2003/2004. The Dot Com bubble offers us a recent historical reminder that markets can remain irrational for prolonged periods before eventually repricing violently and all at once.

It’s not just the KOSPI that continues to move to the upside though, as the Dow Jones finished the week above 51,000 and the NASDAQ above 30,000. The Shiller CAPE ratio is sat at 42.66 and fast approaching levels last seen during the Dot Com bubble.

The Nikkei (Japan) finished the week over 66,000 and is up +30% in 2026, and more than 100% since the lows of April 2025.

It is important to note that these kinds of melt ups can continue far longer than rational observers expect. One of the defining characteristics of bubble psychology is that valuation ceases to matter until suddenly it matters all at once.

What makes the current environment even more dangerous is the degree of market concentration underneath the surface. Capital continues to funnel aggressively into a relatively small number of AI linked mega cap names while broader participation weakens.

This was visible again in South Korea last week, where the KOSPI surged largely on semiconductor enthusiasm even as the majority of individual stocks declined.

The equities markets are effectively one giant momentum trade.

And as I have repeatedly stated, liquidity driven momentum can persist far longer than fundamentals justify.

I’ll write some of the most dangerous words in investing…..